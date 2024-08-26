Kerala: Man Rapes 70-Year-Old Woman, Steals Jewellery, Throws Chilly Powder; Arrested

A 70-year-old woman living alone in Kerala was raped and robbed by a 29-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday. The woman living in Kayamkukam was left alone without her cell phone and the door was locked from outside after the incident.
The accused identified as Dhanesh hailing from Kanakakunnu raped the woman and threw chilly powder on her on Saturday night.
Kerala Police said that he stole around seven gold jewellery pieces from her. The man was tracked by the police when he was trying to sell the stolen ornaments.
"He left after locking the door from outside. He also took her mobile phone. She was unable to contact others. The neighbours found her this morning and took her to the hospital and informed us," police reportedly said.
The police added that he targeted the woman after knowing that she was staying alone.