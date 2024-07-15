Kerala: Cop Charged With Murder Attempt After He Drives Car With Petrol Pump Staff On Bonnet

A police driver is facing charges of attempted murder after allegedly hitting a petrol pump employee and driving with him on the car's bonnet when asked to pay for fuel.
The accused has been arrested and suspended from duty, according to officials.
Kannur city police commissioner Ajith Kumar told PTI that various sections including attempt to murder were imposed against the accused and he was suspended from the service.
The arrest of the accused was recorded on Monday, police added.
What happened?
The petrol pump employee is Anil who was reportedly assaulted when the police driver attempted to drive away without paying for the fuel on Sunday evening.
CCTV footage showed Anil clinging to the hood of the speeding car for nearly a kilometer on a busy highway quickly spread across social media platforms.
In the video, Anil can be seen having an argument with the accused, identified as K Santhosh Kumar.
As the argument escalated, the driver suddenly accelerated the car, where the petrol pump employee was thrown onto the bonnet of the vehicle. The car with the staff on the bonnet travelled and stopped after covering nearly a kilometer along the busy road.
Anil, who suffered injuries to his hands, later lodged a complaint with the Town Police.
