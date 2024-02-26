Ghaziabad Road Rage: Man Hit By Car, Dragged On Bonnet For 3 Km

In a case of road rage in Ghaziabad, a man was allegedly hit by a car and dragged on its bonnet for around 3 km, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms.

According to police, the cars of Ramesh Singh and Tarang Jain were involved in an accident. Ramesh Singh got out and stood in front of Jain's vehicle in a bid to stop him from fleeing.