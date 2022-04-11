Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Kejriwal Will Find It Tough To Save AAP's Organisation In Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, who hails from the state, said the AAP has been jolted so much by its leaders quitting the party that it has begun levelling allegations to insult them, including women. "Kejriwal had thought about forming government in the state but he is finding it tough to save his party's organisation," he said.

Anurag Thakur File Photo

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 9:28 pm

Union minister Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, saying its head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will find it difficult to save his party's organisation in Himachal Pradesh. He made the remarks as some more AAP leaders from Himachal, including its woman wing chief Mamata Thakur, joined the BJP, days after its former state president Anup Kesari was inducted into the ruling party along with other leaders. Kesari lashed out at the AAP leadership for indulging into his "character assassination" after he joined the BJP and alleged they were "fake nationalists" and full of arrogance. He and Mamata Thakur accused the AAP of ignoring party members in the state, and lauded the BJP for its programmes.


Anurag Thakur, who hails from the state, said the AAP has been jolted so much by its leaders quitting the party that it has begun levelling allegations to insult them, including women. "Kejriwal had thought about forming government in the state but he is finding it tough to save his party's organisation," he said. The state is likely to have assembly polls by the end this year. 

PTI INPUTS

