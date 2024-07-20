National

Kejriwal Resorting To 'Willful Low Calorie Intake' In Jail: Delhi LG In Letter

The AAP has accused the BJP and its government at the Centre of "conspiring" to cause permanent damage to Kejriwal's health in jail.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, may deliberately not be taking medical diet and medicines prescribed to him, according to a Raj Niwas communication.

The LG in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar cited a report by Superintendent (Prison) regarding the health status of Kejriwal, to allege that there were several instances of "willful low calorie intake" by the CM, despite sufficient home cooked food being provided to him.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

No reaction was immediately available from the AAP government on the development.

The LG office said Saxena has suggested to the prison authorities that it may advise the CM to adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified, since he has a history of Type-II Diabetes Mellitus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1

BY PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP and its government at the Centre of "conspiring" to cause permanent damage to Kejriwal's health in jail and has claimed the leaders lost weight and suffered a fall in blood sugar level.

The party has also claimed that Kejriwal could even have slipped into coma and have brain damage after, it alleged, he suffered a drop in his blood sugar level up to 50 mg/dL five times in a night.

Bibhav Kumar (L) and Swati Maliwal (R) - null
Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the LG's letter to the Chief Secretary, the diet monitoring chart indicates that between June 6 and July 13, the CM did not fully consume the prescribed diet for all three meals of the day.

"The report also suggests loss of weight (now 61.5 kg which earlier was 63.5 Kg on the date of surrender - June 2, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake," the letter read.

On June 18, insulin appears to have not been administered to him or was not recorded by the prison authorities in the report, it said.

There are also significant variations between glucometer test reading and the continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) reading on most days, said the LG office, adding, Kejriwal's glucometer reading prior to lunch was 104 mgl, while the CGMS reading done before lunch at 12.30 PM was 82 mgl on June 19.

"Glaring discrepancies between glucometer test readings and CGMS readings need to be verified by appropriate medical authorities," it said.

According to the LG office, the CM did not consume the prescribed diet during all three meals on July 6. He was administered five units of insulin before breakfast, four units before lunch and two units before dinner, it said.

The prescribed diet was again not consumed on July 7 and on that day five units of insulin was administered before breakfast, four units before lunch and "insulin before dinner was refused by the CM," it said, citing the prison report.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Duraisingam & Co Face THA-W In Dambulla
  2. Global T20 League: PCB Declines Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen NOCs Due To Packed International Schedule
  3. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics
  4. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  2. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  3. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  5. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: ED Arrests Congress MLA In Illegal Mining Case; Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage
  2. NEET-UG 2024 Results Declared City And Centre Wise| Direct Link Inside
  3. Haryana: ED Arrests Congress MLA Surender Panwar In Illegal Mining Linked Money Laundering Case
  4. Weather Wrap | IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa; Rains Likely In Delhi Today
  5. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  2. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  5. Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. Trump Pledges To End Ukraine-Russia War During Call With Zelenskyy
  2. Houthis Attack Singapore-flagged Vessel In Gulf Of Aden
  3. US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb
  4. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  5. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: ED Arrests Congress MLA In Illegal Mining Case; Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate