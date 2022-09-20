Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Kejriwal On Gujarat Visit Today, To Hold Town Hall Meet In Vadodara

The Assembly elections in BJP-ruled Gujarat are due later this year and the AAP leader has visited the state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 8:41 am

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Tuesday and will address a town hall meeting in Vadodara.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will hold a press conference before attending a town hall meeting to "give his message to the people of Gujarat," state AAP president Gopal Italia said.

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad and offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before embarking on the party's campaign in north Gujarat, he said. 

Kejriwal had last week also held town hall meetings in Gujarat where he interacted with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and other people.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.

-With PTI Input

