Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM

In his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting at Jantar Mantar following his resignation as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal asked five questions to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, including if the BJP's rule on age of retirement also applied to Modi as it did for LK Advani.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after coming out of Tihar jail on Friday, September 13
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the RSS if it agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.

He questioned Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP's politics of calling politicians "corrupt" and then inducting them into its fold.

Kejriwal, in another question, asked Bhagwat how he felt when BJP chief JP Nadda said his party did not need the RSS, which is the saffron party's ideological mentor.

Released on bail from Tihar jail on September 13 after over five months in prison in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal asserted that he joined politics to serve the country and not for any greed for power or post.

The former chief minister also said that he resigned because he was hurt by the corruption allegations against him and added that he had only earned respect, not money, during the past 10 years.

He said the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls were an "agni pariksha" for him and urged people not to vote for him if they thought he was dishonest.

The AAP supremo added he would move out of the chief minister's official residence after the "shraddh" period during Navratri and go live among the people, who had been offering him accommodation.

