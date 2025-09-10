SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Sourav Ganguly, Capitals' new head coach, stated in a release after the auction on Tuesday that Brevis is a "tremendous talent". "His game has really progressed over the last one-and-a-half years, as we saw against Australia," Ganguly said. "On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that's exactly what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can really step it up, and I hope Brevis does the same."