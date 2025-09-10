SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

Pretoria Capitals secured the young star for a staggering R16.5 million, making him the most expensive player in SA20 history
Squads show a balance, with veterans like Imran Tahir and Reece Topley joining younger uncapped players
Aiden Markram became the second most expensive player at the SA20 2026 auction when Durban Super Giants signed him for R14 million
The SA20 2025 player auction was held in Johannesburg where all six franchises completed their squads for the upcoming season. The event featured a mix of local and overseas signings, with teams focusing on strengthening key areas ahead of the tournament.
Young batter Dewald Brevis finished as the most expensive player in the auction, getting signed by the Pretoria Capitals for a whopping R16.5 million, underlining the value placed on emerging South African talent. Other notable picks included Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, and Nandre Burger, who were among the players to attract strong interest from multiple teams.
There was also space for experienced names, with the likes of Imran Tahir and Reece Topley finding places alongside uncapped youngsters. Overall, the squads reflect a balance of youth and experience, setting the stage for another competitive edition of the league.
Full List Of SA20 2026 Squads For Every Franchise
Joburg Super Kings
Faf Du Plessis (c), Donovan Ferreira, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Dan Worrall, Shubham Ranjane, Brandon King, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Rilee Rossouw, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Imran Tahir
Pretoria Capitals
Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-Eel Prince, Bayanda Majola, Sibonelo Makhanya
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, Mitchell van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, CJ King, JP King
Paarl Royals
David Miller (c), Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagen Lion-Cachet, Hardus Viljoen, Jacob Johannes Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter
MI Cape Town
Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Luus, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt, Tiaan van Buuren, Dane Lategan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jacques Snyman, Rashid Khan (c), Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Tom Moores, Karim Janat
Durban's Super Giants
Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Devon Conway, Taijul Islam, David Wiese, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Dayyaan Galiem, Evan Jones, Gysbert Wege, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon