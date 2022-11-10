Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Kasani Gnaneswar Takes Over As TDP President In Telangana

Kasani Gnaneswar took over as Telangana's TDP president on Thursday.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:14 pm

Former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar on Thursday took over as the president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana.
 
Gnaneswar assumed the responsibility in the presence of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu at an event held at NTR Bhavan, party headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said it was TDP that laid the foundation for the great progress being witnessed in Hyderabad today, especially in the IT sector.

The TDP government, in the 1990s and early 2000s, established several reputed institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB), NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research), IT towers, engineering colleges, and also schools, ushering in the knowledge economy in Hyderabad, he said.

He also said the TDP took major steps in irrigation and other sectors, besides working for the welfare of backward classes.

Gnaneshwar, a leader belonging to the backward classes, had served as MLC and as Chairman of Ranga Reddy district Zilla Parishad in undivided Andhra Pradesh. 

