Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Government Withdraws Order Directing Principals To Bring PU Students To PM Event

In its circular issued on Tuesday, the education department said as per the decision taken in a meeting with the principals of all the PU Colleges in Bengaluru Rural, the institutions have to bring their students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 1:10 pm

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its circular directing the principals of all the government and private Pre-University colleges in the Bengaluru Rural district to send students to the Prime Minister’s event here on November 11.

In its circular issued on Tuesday, the education department said as per the decision taken in a meeting with the principals of all the PU Colleges in Bengaluru Rural, the institutions have to bring their students to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event.

The principals were asked to mobilise students for the programme and they will be held accountable for any lapse in adhering to the order, it said. 

The PM is scheduled to visit the city on Friday to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and a 108-foot bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Karnataka Government Private Pre-University Colleges Bengaluru Rural District Education Department Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Event Kempegowda International Airport Statue Of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Leading Educational Institutes Of India

Leading Educational Institutes Of India