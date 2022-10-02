Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kanpur Tragedy Result Of Bad Roads: Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the road accident victims are not getting even ambulances under the BJP government. He also alleged that the injured in the Kanpur incident, in which 26 people lost their lives, were taken to hospital on motorcycles.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 6:54 pm

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling BJP over road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the Kanpur tragedy was a result of poor condition of roads in the state.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Sunday, Akhilesh alleged that the road accident victims are not getting even ambulances under the BJP government. He also alleged that the injured in the Kanpur incident, in which 26 people lost their lives, were taken to hospital on motorcycles.

Akhilesh said that roads across UP are in shambles and are marred with deep potholes.

"It is sad that the public is bearing the brunt of the failures of the BJP government," he said in the statement. "Lives are being lost and the government is uninformed, it is a matter of grave concern."

On Saturday, 26 people died when a tractor-trolley full of passengers fell into a pond in ??Kanpur district.

According to the statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took immediate cognizance of the Kanpur incident and sent SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel to the spot.

Akhilesh has demanded financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the dead and Rs 5 lakh each to the injured from the state government. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At PM Modi After 5G Launch

Akhilesh Kingpin Of Criminals: Keshav Maurya

BJP, Election Commission Together Snatched Power From Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Tags

National Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Government SP Headquarters BJP Government SP State President Naresh Uttam Patel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts

Global Factors, Macroeconomic Data To Drive Markets In Holiday-Shortened Week Ahead: Analysts