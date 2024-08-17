Kanpur: 20 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Derail, No Reports Of Injuries Or Casualties In Accident

At least 20 coaches of the 19168 Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during the wee hours of Saturday, rail officials said. No causalities or injuries have been reported in the accident.
North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer Shashikant Tripathi told PTI that the accident occurred at 2.30 am.
He said there is no report of loss of life or property.
The train was scheduled from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are underway.
The train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station.
“The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent,” PTI quoted railway official as saying.
According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.
As per PTI report, the buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.
“Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations,” railway official told PTI.
Indian Railways issues helpline:
The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.
Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn – 07897992404.