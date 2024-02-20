Kamal Nath To Join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Kamal Nath is set to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi as it enters Madhya Pradesh on March 2, according to a senior party official. Earlier today, Nath and other leaders participated in a virtual meeting to discuss the preparations for the upcoming yatra.
During the four-day tour in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi will conduct road shows and meetings. State Congress president Jitu Patwari mentioned that Gandhi will perform a puja at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and address a public meeting in Dhar district on March 6.
Jitu Patwari stated, "Kamal Nath has confirmed his participation in the yatra during its Madhya Pradesh leg, putting an end to media speculations and BJP discussions about his potential switch." Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, in charge of Madhya Pradesh, reviewed the preparations for the yatra and established various committees to ensure its success.
Prominent Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, and district in-charges along the yatra route, virtually attended the meeting. The yatra is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh at Morena from Rajasthan on March 2, passing through several cities before re-entering Rajasthan on March 6 from Sailana. Rahul Gandhi will cap off the yatra with a public meeting in Badnawar town in Dhar district on March 6.