Jyotirlingas Main Link Between Kashi And Tamil Nadu: Adityanath

Tamil Nadu and Kashi are interconnected through the jyotirlingas from Rameshwaram and Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Kashi.  

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 7:45 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the jyotirlingas in Rameshwaram and Lord Adi Vishweshwar in Kashi are central to the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.  

The jyotirlinga in Rameshwaram was, according to the myths, installed by Lord Shri Ram.  

"Both these Jyotirlingas are central to the relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. Adi Shankaracharya took forward this relationship established through Lord Shriram and Lord Shiva by setting up holy paths in all four corners of India.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking forward this 'Mahayagya' with full force," Adityanath said in his address at the inaugural ceremony of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam here.  

He added that all elements of Indian culture are equally preserved in Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is giving us a chance to witness the centuries-old bond of knowledge and the ancient civilisational link between the north and the south, he said.

Beginning his address in Tamil, the Chief Minister welcomed the guests by saying "Ungalai Kashiil Varaveri Kirom (Welcome to Kashi)."  

In his speech, he also mentioned the ancient temple of Lord Vishwanath in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi means Kashi of the South.

"Kashi remains the centre of religion, culture, and spiritual consciousness of India. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has been the centre of knowledge, art, and culture since ancient times, which was expanded by kings like Pandya, Chola, and Pallava, among others," he said.  

He went on to say that Tamil and Sanskrit -- believed to be two of the languages to have emerged from the mouth of Lord Shiva --  are equally known for their rich literature.  

Adityanath said, "By organising the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, our guests from Tamil Nadu will not only get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, including Kashi but will also contribute to strengthening our cultural unity by the confluence of North and South."

