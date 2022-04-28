JP Nadda To Visit Gujarat On Friday; To Hold Meetings With BJP Workers, Leaders

Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Nadda would reach the Gujarat University convention centre in Ahmedabad to address nearly 7,000 party workers from across the state.

28 Apr 2022

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Friday, where he will hold meetings with party workers and leaders in view of the state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year, an office-bearer of the party said.

After his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, Nadda would first visit Gandhi Ashram, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said on Thursday.

"From Gandhi Ashram, Nadda will reach state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar to address a gathering of key party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and executive committee members of the state. Nearly 700 party leaders are expected to attend the gathering," Vyas said.

After that, Nadda would reach the Gujarat University convention centre in Ahmedabad to address nearly 7,000 party workers from across the state.

After attending a religious event in Vadodara, Nadda would hold a meeting with state core committee leaders as well as state parliamentary board members, including state unit president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar before winding up his one-day state visit, Vyas said.

 Meanwhile, Patidar community body 'Sardardham' has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit, to be held in Surat between April 29 and May 1, via video conference on Friday morning.

