Kashmir Martyrs' Day: House Arrest For Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah; Image Of Locked Gate On X

On Kashmir Martyrs' Day observed on July 13, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that they were put under house arrest in a bid to prevent them from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada.
Every year, leaders of the mainstream political parties on July 13 visit Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar to pay homage to 22 protesters who were gunned down by the army of the erstwhile Maharaja in 1931.
What did Mufti say?
Taking it to microblogging site, Mehbooba Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo, shared images of her residence's gate being locked.
"The gates of my house have been locked up yet again to prevent me from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada - an enduring symbol of Kashmir's resistance and resilience against authoritarianism, oppression and injustice. The sacrifice of our martyrs is a testament that the spirit of Kashmiris cannot be crushed," she said.
Further slamming the Centre, Mufti said it was an attempt to "erase each one of our collective memories".
"On August 5, 2019, J&K was dismembered, disempowered and stripped of everything that was sacrosanct for us. Such assaults will only strengthen our determination to continue the fight for our rights and dignity," she said.
Besides Mufti, Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference also criticised the deployment of excess police to stop people from paying homage.
"Another July 13, Martyr's Day, another round of locked gates... Everywhere else in the country these people would have been celebrated, but in J&K the administration wants to ignore these sacrifices. This is the last year they will be able to do this. Insha Allah next year we will mark July 13 with the solemnity and respect this day deserves," Abdullah said.