J&K: Encounter Underway In Kupwara; 1 Soldier Dead After Gunfight In Poonch

One soldier was killed during a counter-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on early Tuesday. Meanwhile, another encounter was reported in the union territory's Kupwara district.
Taking to X, the Kashmir Zone Police revealed that security forces made contact with terrorists near Trimukha Top, Lolab in Kupwara. The operation is underway.
Encounter Breaks Out In Kupwara
As per the Kashmir Zone Police, an encounter broke out in the Kupwara district of the union territory. The casualties and other details regarding the encounter are awaited.
Soldier Killed In Poonch
As per a PTI report, one soldier from the Indian Army was killed in a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Officials stated that troops picked up the movement of the terrorist group in the Battal forward area of the Krishnagati belt and forced them to retreat.
As per officials, the deceased jawan has been identified as Lance Naik Subash Kumar. The soldier was injured in an intense gunfight and later succumbed to his injuries, stated officials.
As per police officials, Kumar's body has been handed over to the Indian Army and a search operation in underway in the area.
These two attacks on Tuesday come amid a sharp increase in attacks across the region. Since June, multiple terror attacks and militant activity has been noted in Jammu and Kashmir and areas such as Doda, Kathua, Reasi and more.