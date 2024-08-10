J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Anantnag After Militants Fired At Security Forces

A clash erupted between militants and security forces in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The confrontation began after security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Kokernag, responding to reports of 'terrorist' activity in the region.
The officials said that the encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the search party, which retaliated.
Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a "communication deficient forest area", they added.