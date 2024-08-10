National

J&K: Encounter Breaks Out In Anantnag After Militants Fired At Security Forces

The confrontation began after security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Kokernag, responding to reports of 'terrorist' activity in the region.

anatnag encounter
Anantnag encounter Photo: PTI
info_icon

A clash erupted between militants and security forces in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The confrontation began after security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of Kokernag, responding to reports of 'terrorist' activity in the region.

JK Police releases sketches of militants behind Doda attack | - X/ @dpododa
Doda Encounter: Police Release Sketches Of 3 Militants Involved In Attack; Cash Reward Announced

BY Outlook Web Desk

The officials said that the encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the search party, which retaliated.

Exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited as it is a "communication deficient forest area", they added.

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.(Representational image) | - PTI
Jammu & Kashmir: Militant, Army Officer Killed During Ongoing Encounter In Kupwara

BY Outlook Web Desk

