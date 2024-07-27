Doda Encounter: Police Release Sketches Of 3 Militants Involved In Attack; Cash Reward Announced

In connection with the recent militant attacks in the Doda district that killed four soldiers, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released sketches of the three militants responsible for the killings.
Furthermore, a total cash reward of Rs 15 lakh has been announced as well on their heads which makes it Rs 5 lakh for each of these three militants.
According to the police spokesperson in Doda, these three militants are moving in the upper reaches of the district especially in Dessa forest where an army captain and three soldiers were killed in a gunfight during an anti-terror operation on July 16.
Police shared over a dozen phone and mobile numbers, including that of senior police officers and control room for people to reach out.
Recent militant attacks in JK
Since the month of June, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has been rocked by several terror incidents which are being considered as an attempt by Pakistan-based terror handlers to revive terrorism in the hilly district.
Besides the deadly encounter in Dessa forest, at least 10 security personnel have been injured in separate terror attacks at Chattergalla pass, Gandoh, Kastigarh, Ghadi Bagwah forest between June 12 and July 18.
Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in the Gandoh area of the district on June 26.