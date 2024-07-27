National

Doda Encounter: Police Release Sketches Of 3 Militants Involved In Attack; Cash Reward Announced

A total cash reward of Rs 15 lakh has been announced on their heads which makes it Rs 5 lakh for each of these three militants. Since the month of June, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has been rocked by several terror incidents which are being considered as an attempt by Pakistan-based terror handlers to revive terrorism in the hilly district.