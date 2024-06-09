Suspected terrorists opened fire infront of a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's reasi district that led to the vehicle plunge into a deep gorge injuring the passengers but there was no immediate information on casualties by the officials.
An official told PTI that the bus was carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple and the attack took place in Teryath village in Poni area of Reasi.
A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.
Further details are awaited.