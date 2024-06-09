National

J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District

An official told PTI that the bus was carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shiv Khori temple and the attack took place in Teryath village in Poni area of Reasi.

bus falls in deep gorge after suspected terror attack. Photo: PTI
Suspected terrorists opened fire infront of a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's reasi district that led to the vehicle plunge into a deep gorge injuring the passengers but there was no immediate information on casualties by the officials.

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.

Further details are awaited.

