Jharkhand’s Daltonganj Simmers At 47.5 Deg C, Highest In Past 10 Years

The weather official said that Daltonganj registered the highest maximum temperature in the past 10 years.

Jharkhand heatwave
Jharkhand’s Daltoganj on Tuesday recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius temperature, the highest in the past decade in Palamu district, a Met department official said.

The all-time highest temperature was recorded in Palamu at 47.8 degrees Celsius on May 6, 1978, he said.

Severe heatwave conditions gripped two Jharkhand districts - Palamau and Garhwa - on Tuesday, while other parts of the state, excluding Kolhan and Santhal Pargana regions, faced isolated heatwaves, he said.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Palamu, Garhwa and Chatra on May 29 and 30, while a yellow alert for western, southern and central parts of Jharkhand.

The in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said that Garhwa, an adjoining district of Palamu, simmered at 47.2 degrees C on Tuesday.

He said that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by three to five degrees Celsius during the next two days and heatwave conditions are likely to prevail till May 31.

“The mercury remained comfortable in Kolhan and Santhal Pargana regions compared to other parts of the state due to the residual effect of the Remal cyclone,” he said.

Jharkhand’s Lohardaga and Chatra simmered at 43.7 deg C, while West Singhbhum recorded 43.3 deg C, Gumla 43.3 deg C, Ramgarh 43 deg C and Hazaribag 42.9 deg C.

Even the capital Ranchi registered a temperature of 40.2 deg C, 3.5 notches above the normal temperature.

