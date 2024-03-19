Jharkhand: Hemant Soren's Sister-In-Law Sita Soren Joins BJP

Former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren on Tuesday joined BJP hours after she quit her brother-in-law former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's party weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai were present at the press conference held to announce Soren's entry to their party.
Soren joining BJP is a boost for the party's agenda to woo the tribal voters in the state and a direct connect with the Scheduled Tribe community which has been the voter base for the JMM party.