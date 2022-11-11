Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand BJP Protests For 4th Day Against 'Corrupt' JMM Govt

Addressing BJP workers at Kanke block in Ranchi during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that the JMM-led coalition was involved in rampant loot of the state's mineral resources and all development works have come to a standstill in the state.

Ongoing Jharkhand protests against BJPs efforts to topple the government
BJP workers staged protests in Jharkhand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 3:37 pm

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protests in Jharkhand on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as part of its ongoing agitation against the "corrupt practices" of the JMM-led government.

The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir from November 7, said it will intensify its agitation in the days to come.

Addressing BJP workers at Kanke block in Ranchi during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that the JMM-led coalition was involved in rampant loot of the state's mineral resources and all development works have come to a standstill in the state.

Marandi said a strong resentment was prevalent among villagers who have to shell out money to get ration cards, and birth or death certificates. He urged party workers to take a vow to oust the present regime from power in the state.

The BJP launched its agitation in the state after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state. Soren did not appear before it and left for Chhattisgarh, where he attended a pre-scheduled programme.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Jharkhand BJP Protests Corrupt JMM Govt Babulal Marandi Mineral Resources Party Leader Strong Resentment ED
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Customers Warned Of Fake SMS Requesting PAN Update: Here's How To Avoid Smishing Attack

SBI Customers Warned Of Fake SMS Requesting PAN Update: Here's How To Avoid Smishing Attack

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF