Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu-Kashmir Records 84 New Covid Cases

Of the fresh case, 64 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 20 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said here. 

undefined
Fresh cases in Jammu & Kashmir PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 10:03 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its tally to 4,55,475, officials said. No death due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the fresh case, 64 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 20 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said here. A total of 4,757 death related to COVID-19 have been reported from the union territory so far.

There are 594 active cases, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,124,  the officials said.

Related stories

Covid-19: Delhi Records 615 Fresh Cases, Three Fatalities

Madhya Pradesh Sees 98 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally Now 744

Odisha Reports 334 New Covid-19 Cases

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TMC's Mahua Moitra Claims Kali Is Meat-eating, Alcohol-accepting Goddess To Her

TMC's Mahua Moitra Claims Kali Is Meat-eating, Alcohol-accepting Goddess To Her

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans