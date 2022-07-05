Jammu-Kashmir: Online Registration For Recruitment Into Army As Angiveers Begins

Online registration for recruitment into the Indian Army under the Centre's Agnipath scheme for Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh commenced on Tuesday, officials said.



A recruitment rally will be conducted by Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar, from September 17 to September 30 at Haiderbeig, Pattan in Baramulla district.



"The recruitment rally will be for recruitment as Agniveers under Agnipath scheme," a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.



He said all eligible unmarried male candidates born between October 1, 1999 and April 1, 2005 with requisite educational qualifications from J&K belonging to Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Badgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts and UT of Ladakh can apply for enrolment under categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen.