J&K: 5 Injured After Grenade Attack In Srinagar

Officials have stated at least five people have been injured. The toll, however, is expected to increase as the assessment of the attack continues.

J&K: 5 Injured After Grenade Attack In Srinagar
Around five people have been injured after a grenade attack in Srinagar's Sunday market. Based on the initial reports, a number of militants hurled grenades towards the gathering.

Speaking to news agency PTI, officials have stated at least five people have been injured. The toll, however, is expected to increase as the assessment of the attack continues.

In the past month, a series of militant attacks have been reported across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, three militants were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Khanyar. A search operation was also launched in Bandipora after observing the movement of the gunmen.

Gunfight Rages Between Security Forces, Militants In Srinagar, J&K - null
Three Militants Killed In Separate Encounters In Kashmir

BY Outlook Web Desk

Since the formation of the union territory's first government in over six years, there has been a surge in attacks across Jammu and Kashmir.

As of October 2024, a total of 18 civilians, security personnel and militants have been killed in targeted attacks and encounters.

This is a developing story...

