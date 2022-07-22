Friday, Jul 22, 2022
National

Jammu And Kashmir Launches Drone Tech For Agriculture Activates

Under the 'One village one drone' initiative, Jammu and Kashmir has launched the use of drones for agricultural purposes.

Drone (Representative image)

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:59 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday kick-started the use of drones for spraying insecticide and other agricultural activities. Drones were launched in the Kathua district under the 'One village one drone' initiative for spraying insecticides to protect maize crops from fall armyworm.

 Trials were carried out for using drones in agriculture-related activities at Balan Pain village in the Hiranaga belt of Kathua, officials said. Kathura deputy commissioner Rahul Pandey accompanied by block development committee chairman Brijeshwar Singh kick-started the trial in the presence of local farmers.

The maiden trial carried out by a specialized team through the agriculture department included spraying of insecticide and nano urea in maize fields through drones, they said. According to Pandey, the purpose of introducing drone technology in the agriculture sector is to minimize the woes of the farming community in carrying out agri-activities.

"Some farming tasks that require hundreds of workers in traditional techniques can be accomplished by a single drone in a matter of hours", Pandey said. Block development committee chairperson Brijeshwer Singh said the technological intervention in agriculture will help farmers save their hard work and time.

