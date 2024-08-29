Three Separate Encounters Break Out In Jammu And Kashmir; 3 Infiltrators Likely Killed

Three separate encounters between security forces and terrorists have broken out in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the likely killing of three infiltrators, the Indian Army said on Thursday morning.
The first encounter began on Wednesday evening in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district, after troops intercepted an infiltration attempt by militants.
Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of 28-29 August 2024 in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara. One militant is likely to have been neutralised in the ongoing operation.
In a second encounter, the Indian Army intercepted another infiltration attempt by militants in the Machil sector of Kupwara district. Two militants are likely to have been neutralised.
"Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather, and was engaged with effective firing by own troops," the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
A third encounter started between security forces and militants in the Lathi village of Rajouri district, where three to four militants were suspected to be hiding.
A search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal in Rajouri district at 2130 hours on Wednesday night, following a suspected militant movement.
During the search operation, at around 2345 hours, a contact was established with militants, leading to an exchange of fire between the militants and security forces near Kheri Mohra area.
The operation is ongoing.