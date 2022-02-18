Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jal Jeevan Mission Now Covers Every Home In 100 Districts: Centre

Chamba, in Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th 'Har Ghar Jal' district, the fifth aspirational district to be covered under the initiative.

Jal Jeevan Mission Now Covers Every Home In 100 Districts: Centre
Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water in 100 districts

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 9:12 pm

In a significant landmark, Jal Jeevan Mission on Friday achieved the milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts in the country. "A promise made by our government is now a reality in 100 districts of the country, from arid ones to those in the remotest corners," Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Twitter.

Chamba, in Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th 'Har Ghar Jal' district, the fifth aspirational district to be covered under the initiative. Earlier this week, the initiative had crossed the milestone of providing clean tap water to nine crore rural households.

Since the announcement of the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' scheme on August 15, 2019,  it has provided tap water supply to more than 5.78 crore rural households. At the time of announcement of the Mission, out of 19.27 crore households in the country only 3.23 crore (17%) had tap water connections, an official statement said.

Related stories

Union Budget 2022-23: Jal Shakti Ministry Gets Rs.86,189 Crore

Cleaning Ganga Is Not Just Govt's Job, Society's Involvement Is Crucial As Well: Jal Shakti Minister

Have Spoken To Uttarakhand CM, Assured Him Of All Assistance: Says Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

In this short period, 100 districts, 1,138 blocks, 66,328 Gram Panchayats and 1,36,803 villages have become 'Har Ghar Jal', it said. In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, every rural household has tap water supply.  Many more States like Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.5%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on the verge of becoming 'Har Ghar Jal' in 2022.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jal Jeevan Mission Government Of India The Central Government Jal Shakti Minister Water Gajendra Singh Shekhawat New Delhi India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: Campaigning Ends, Over To Voters Now

Punjab Polls: Campaigning Ends, Over To Voters Now

Campaigning Ends For Third Phase Of UP Assembly Polls

7,780 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 191 Deaths In Kerala

Delhi Transport Dept's 'Faceless Services': Learning Licenses Given To Over 93% Of 1.54L Applicants

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Other Leaders Offer Prayers At 'Medaram Jatara'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases