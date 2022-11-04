Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Jails Becoming Breeding Grounds For Diseases? Court Rejects Prisoner's Request For Mosquito Net

When an undertrial gangster was produced before the sessions court, he showed a plastic bottle filled with dead mosquitoes and said the inmates of Taloja jail have to face this problem everyday. But the jail authorities opposed the plea citing security reasons.

Dengue, Malaria cases have registered an uptick. Representational image

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 2:48 pm

An undertrial gangster brought a plastic bottle filled with dead mosquitoes to a court here to highlight their menace in the jail he is lodged in.

Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala on Thursday brought the bottle and sought a mosquito net, but his plea was rejected by the sessions court. 

Net seized citing security concerns

He had recently filed an application in court seeking permission to use a mosquito net. Lakdwala, in his application, said that in 2020 when he was remanded in judicial custody, he was permitted to use one but in May this year, the prison authorities seized the net citing security concerns.

On Thursday, when Lakdawala was produced before the sessions court, he showed a plastic bottle filled with dead mosquitoes and said the inmates of Taloja jail have to face this problem everyday. But the jail authorities opposed the plea citing security reasons.

Lakdawala, a former associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, is facing multiple criminal cases, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He was arrested in January 2020 and has been lodged at the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai since then.

‘Use Odomos’

The court while rejecting the application said the accused applicant (Lakdawala) could use Odomos and other mosquito repellents.

Apart from Lakdawala, several undertrials from the Taloja prison have also filed similar applications. In some applications, the request was allowed, but in others they were rejected.

Gangster D K Rao was permitted by the court to use mosquito net by one judge, but another judge did not permit the same to a few accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

In September this year, activist Gautam Navlakha had also filed an application seeking permission to use a net, which is still pending.

Dengue, Malaria cases spike

The plea comes against the backdrop of high caseload of dengue and malaria spreading across the city, with the Bombay Municipal Corporation recording 215 cases of dengue and 659 cases of Malaria in the month of October.

The Court on Friday directed the prison authorities to take all necessary precautions to curb the mosquito menace.

(With inputs from PTI)

