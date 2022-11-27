Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
J-K: Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of The Season So Far

According to officials, Srinagar's minimum temperature plunged below freezing point on Sunday, the coldest night of the season so far. 

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 1:03 pm

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far as the minimum temperate across Kashmir plunged below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday. 

The city recorded a minimum of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, which was the lowest so far this season, the officials said.

They said the night temperature was 1.2 degrees below the normal for this time of the season. 

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, in south Kashmir, reeled at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir also settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Leh town in Ladakh recorded a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Drass was minus 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said the minimum is expected to dip further as the weather is likely to remain dry till December 7. 

National Jammu And Kashmir Srinagar Amarnath Yatra Kupwara Baramulla District Gulmarg Qazigund Pahalgam
