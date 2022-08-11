Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J-K Records 637 New Covid Cases

There are 4,893 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,62,341, the officials said.

COVID-19
COVID-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 9:23 pm

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 637 fresh Covid cases on Thursday that pushed its tally to 4,72,011, officials said. The Union territory also reported one fresh death due to coronavirus, they said.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported from the Jammu division and 525 cases from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said. The death toll due to the viral disease has reached 4,777, they said.

There are 4,893 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,62,341, the officials said. PTI MIJ J-K records 637 new Covid cases.

Related stories

Ladakh Reports 12 New Covid Cases

Arunachal Logs 21 More Covid Cases

Assam Reports 214 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 637 fresh Covid cases on Thursday that pushed its tally to 4,72,011, officials said. The Union territory also reported one fresh death due to coronavirus, they said.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported from the Jammu division and 525 cases from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has reached 4,777, they said. There are 4,893 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,62,341, the officials said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 It Compant COVID-19 Vaccine J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta