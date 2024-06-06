National

J-K: Medical Student Booked Over 'Blasphemous' Posts

"Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar," a police officer said.

Representational Image
J-K: Medical Student Booked Over 'Blasphemous' Posts
The police is probing a case against a non-local medical student studying here for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content online, triggering protests, officials said on Thursday.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdhi, the accused was studying the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar. He allegedly posted against Prophet Mohammad.

Dozens of students and several junior doctors held a protest on GMC campus against the student, who allegedly on an app posted a display picture which was deemed blasphemous by many students, police said.

The student was suspended Wednesday by the administration of the medical college pending an inquiry.

"Jammu and Kashmir police is not just sensitive on all religious matters, but respects all religious matters. When the religious issues concern law and order, the police become extra sensitive and we will not allow any person to hurt the sentiments of any community," Birdhi told reporters here.

The IGP Kashmir further appealed to the people not to fall prey to false rumours and warned if anybody is found spreading fake rumours that could trigger law and order issues, he will face strict action.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Birdhi said.

