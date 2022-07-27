Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Kulgam

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 9:05 am

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

No casualties have so far been reported in the ongoing operation, the official said. 

" #Encounter has started at Brayihard Kathpora area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

