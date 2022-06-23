Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K Congress Youth President Alleges Government Of Playing With Tradition And Dignity Of Armed Forces

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress president, Uday Bhanu Chib, condemning the Agnipath scheme, has said that the Centre is toying with the tradition and dignity of the armed forces with the introduction of the new recruitment scheme.

J&K Congress Youth President Alleges Government Of Playing With Tradition And Dignity Of Armed Forces
Bharat Bandh over Agnipath Scheme PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 12:18 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the Agnipath scheme, saying it is playing with the tradition and dignity of the armed forces. It said about 2,55,000 posts are lying vacant in Army, Navy, and Air Force as the government has stopped the recruitment of the forces for the past two years.


 "Narendra Modi-led government is playing with dignity-tradition-discipline of the Indian armed forces. The recruitment in armed forces on a contract basis is not right for the security of the country," president J-K Pradesh Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib said.


Chib said experts and retired military officers have expressed deep concern over the scheme. "What will happen to the future of the youth recruited only for four years... Is the Modi government playing with the operational preparedness of the three services?” he added.

Related stories

Agnipath Scheme Will Create 'Dreadful' Situation In Country: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Writes To PM Modi

'Terrorists Hired By Political Parties': Bihar BJP Minister On Agnipath Protesters

Protests Should Be Peaceful: Pankaj Tripathi On 'Agnipath' Demonstrations

Tags

National Uday Bhanu Chib Jammu And Kashmir Agnipath Scheme Army Navy And Air Force Narendra Modi-led Government Operational Preparedness
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W

FIH Pro League: IND-W Take On USA-W