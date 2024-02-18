'It Was Made To Happen': Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP, ED Of Scripting Sandeshkhali Incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of orchestrating an incident in Sandeshkhali. She asserted that the BJP, in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media, scripted the incident.
She was addressing an audience during a public distribution program organized by the state government in Suri, Birbhum district.
Banerjee claimed, "An incident has happened (in Sandeshkhali). It was made to happen. First, they (BJP) sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and then ED's friend, the BJP entered Sandeshkhali along with some media which started creating hullabaloo."
The Trinamool Congress supremo also mentioned that not a single woman in Sandeshkhali had lodged an FIR. She asserted that she personally directed the police to initiate a suo motu case in connection with the incident.
Advertisement
The Sandeshkhali area in North 24 district has been witnessing protests since the first week of February, with allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by TMC leaders.
"The BJP is trying to create disturbance in West Bengal," Banerjee alleged, questioning whether the party has taken any action against its tainted leaders. She criticized the BJP at the public distribution program and said, "Not a single woman (from Sandeshkhali) has lodged any FIR. It was me who directed the police to lodge a suo motu case. Our block president has been arrested."
Advertisement
The police have arrested 18 people, including local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, in connection with the incidents of violence at Sandeshkhali. Sections of 'gangrape' and 'attempted murder' were added against three prime accused, one of whom is still absconding.
Banerjee announced that she would be sending her officers to Sandeshkhali to investigate the complaints and assured the locals that they would get back everything if wrongdoing is found.
Advertisement
Referring to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and arrests of TMC leaders, Banerjee claimed they were put behind bars to help the BJP win elections. She criticized the prolonged detention without proof and stated, "There is one PMLA... you think of winning the election in this manner."
Drawing parallels with the Emergency period of 1975-77, Banerjee emphasized the right to oppose any attempt to threaten people, using agencies like CBI, ED, and Election Commission.
Advertisement
She also brought attention to the death of four children buried in a BSF trench at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district and questioned the BJP's response. Banerjee asked, "How many teams were sent when Dalits and SC-ST people were tortured? How many teams were sent after the Bilkis Banu case?"
Banerjee's comments followed the visits of the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to Sandeshkhali. The attempts by BJP, Congress, and Left parties to reach the area were reportedly thwarted by the police.
Banerjee concluded by expressing solidarity with the farmers' protest in Haryana and Punjab, condemning attacks on them. She highlighted that Bengal's farmers face no problems, saluting them as the state's 'annadatas' who provide food.