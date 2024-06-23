National

ISRO Achieves Third Consecutive Success In Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment (LEX-03) was conducted at 07:10 1ST at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

X/ISRO
RLV-LEX3 image Photo: X/ISRO
info_icon

Space agency ISRO on Sunday said it has achieved a third consecutive success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment by demonstrating the autonomous landing capability of the launch vehicle under more challenging conditions.

This mission simulated the approach and landing interface and high-speed landing conditions for a vehicle returning from space, reaffirming the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) expertise in acquiring the most critical technologies required for the development of a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), the space agency said.

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment (LEX-03) was conducted at 07:10 1ST at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Following the success of the RLV LEX-01 and LEX-02 missions, ISRO in a release said, RLV LEX-03 re-demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of the RLV under more challenging release conditions (cross range of 500 m against 150 m for LEX-02) and more severe wind conditions.

The winged vehicle, named 'Pushpak', was released from an Indian Air Force Chinook Helicopter at an altitude of 4.5 km "from a release point 4.5 km away from the runway. Pushpak autonomously executed cross-range correction manoeuvres, approached the runway and performed a precise horizontal landing at the runway centreline," it said.

Due to this vehicle's low lift-to-drag ratio aerodynamic configuration, the landing velocity exceeded 320 kmph, compared to 260 kmph for a commercial aircraft and 280 kmph for a typical fighter aircraft, it added.

ISRO said, after touchdown, the vehicle velocity was reduced to nearly 100 kmph using its brake parachute, after which the landing gear brakes were employed for deceleration and stop on the runway.

During this ground roll phase, Pushpak utilises its rudder and nose wheel steering system to autonomously maintain a stable and precise ground roll along the runway, it said.

According to the space agency, this mission simulated the approach and landing interface and high-speed landing conditions for a vehicle returning from space, reaffirming ISRO's expertise in acquiring the most critical technologies required for the development of a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV).

Through this mission, the advanced guidance algorithm catering to longitudinal and lateral plane error corrections, which is essential for the future Orbital Re-entry Mission has been validated, the space agency noted.

The RLV-LEX uses multi-sensor fusion including sensors like Inertial sensor, Radar altimeter, Flush air data system, Pseudolite system and NavIC, it said, adding "Notably, the RLV-LEX-03 mission reused the winged body and flight systems as such without any modification, from the LEX-02 mission, demonstrating the robustness of ISRO's capability of design to reuse flight systems for multiple missions."

The mission, led by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), was a collaborative effort involving multiple ISRO centres -- Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

The mission received significant support from the Indian Air Force, Aeronautical Development Establishment, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness under Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, National Aerospace Laboratories, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Indian aerospace industrial partners, Indian Oil Corporation of India and Airport Authority of India.

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO/Secretary, Department of Space, congratulated the team for their efforts in maintaining the success streak in such complex missions.

Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of VSSC, emphasised that this consistent success boosts ISRO's confidence in the critical technologies essential for future orbital re-entry missions.

J Muthupandian is the Mission Director and B Karthik is the Vehicle Director for this successful mission.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’ As CBI Probe Ordered Amid Massive NEET Row
  2. Prajwal Revanna's Brother Suraj Revanna Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of JDS Worker
  3. NEET UG Retest: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  4. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  5. How The Fall Of Media Industry Failed My Journalism School
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Noor Ahmad Takes Blinder To Dismiss Maxwell
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  3. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Pat Cummins Takes Record Second Consecutive Hat-Trick
  4. T20 World Cup Super 8s: David Miller Gets One Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach
  5. Afghanistan Vs Australia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Pakistan’s Announces Operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ Against Terrorism
  2. Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed
  3. NASA Alerts As Asteroid 2024 KN1, Size Of An 88-Foot Airplane, Approaches Earth!
  4. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  5. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon