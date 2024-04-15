India Officials Get Nod To Meet Indians On Seized Ship In Iran After Jaishankar Dials Iranian Counterpart

Iran has said it will soon allow Indian authorities to meet 17 Indian crew members on board a cargo ship, MSC Aries, seized by the Iranian military, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Reports quoting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, Tehran will soon allow Indian government officials to meet with 17 Indian crew members, who are onboard on the seized ship.
Earlier, on April 13, a video showed Iranian commandos raiding the Israel-linked ship near the Strait of Hormuz by helicopter. A day later, Iran launched an audacious attack on Israel by reportedly firing around 300 missiles late on Saturday night.
Iran’s response was in retaliation for the April 1 Israeli strike on an Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus that killed the country’s seven Revolutionary Guards including its two generals.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a phone call expressed concern about the situation of 17 Indian crew members on the MSC Aries and requested assistance from Iran in this regard, a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
In response to Jaishankar’s request, Iran has said the possibility of representatives of the Indian government meeting with the crew will be provided soon.
Iran Foreign Ministry also called for India's continued role through international institutions, including the UN Security Council, to stop the war in Gaza, as well as to end the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave, the reports said.
In response, Jaishankar said the most important issue was to ensure a reduction in tensions. He also called on all parties to exercise restraint and measures to ensure a favourable end to tensions between Iran and Israel.
Earlier, on Sunday Jaishankar said he spoke to his counterparts from Iran and Israel and shared his concerns over the ongoing tensions between the two Middle East countries.
During a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said he raised the issue of 17 Indian crew members stranded on board the MSC Aries.
"Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he wrote on X.
Jaishankar also said he spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.
Jaishankar said: "Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch."
There have been heightened tension between Iran and Israel following the latter’s war in Gaza, triggered after Hamas's sudden attack on Tel Aviv on October 7 last year. The war has reportedly already claimed over 33,000 lives.