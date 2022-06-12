Institutes Like Indian Institute of Management Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Sunday said institutes like IIM, Amritsar are working towards welfare of the people by improving the quality of education. Sarkar visited the campus of IIM, Amritsar. He planted a tree on the transit campus of IIM. In an official release here, Sarkar met the faculty, staff and students of IIM.

Addressing the gathering, Sarkar said, “Institutes like Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar are working towards the welfare of people by improving the quality of education and imparting 21st-century skills.” Sarkar also highlighted the shift to experiential learning in National Education Policy 2020. The Union minister emphasized the need for learning communication and presentation, which he described as a balance between speaking and listening. “Our research and innovation activities should benefit the most disadvantaged individuals and focus on fostering industry and academia linkages,” he stated.



Reminding the slogan of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he said India can stand up by imparting education meticulously and holistically by blending nuances of empathy and compassion with technological advancement in functional areas, like genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology. He appealed to the students of the institute to hold motivational events for those who fail to do well in board exams of classes 10 and 12.

(With PTI Inputs)