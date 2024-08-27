National

Inspired By Crime Patrol, Bihar Woman Kills Her Daughter To Be With Boyfriend

The woman slit the 3-year-old's throat, stuffed the body in a suitcase and abandoned it in a bush.

The accused also clarified that her boyfriend did not talk her into doing this | Photo: Representative Image
A woman in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, inspired by a popular TV show Crime Patrol, killed her three-year-old daughter to be with her boyfriend.

The accused, identified as Kajal, was arrested and told the police that she is in an extramarital affair and wanted to leave her husband. However, her boyfriend did not want her daughter to come with her.

So, after watching the TV series 'Crime Patrol', planned her daughter's murder. She slit the child's throat, stuffed the body in a suitcase and abandoned it in a bush.

The three-year-old Misti's body was found in a red trolley suitcase at a residential area in Muzaffarpur's Minapur on Saturday, sending waves of shock through the locality.

"We received information about an abandoned suitcase at Janki Ballabh Shastri lane in Rambagh locality under the jurisdiction of Mithanpur police station. When we opened the suitcase, we found the dead body of a three-year-old toddler," Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Awadesh Saroj Dixit said.

Following the body's recovery, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.

The family home was examined by a forensic team, which found traces of blood on the floor, in the sink and on the terrace as well. Notably, accused Kajal had been missing then.

Police found that Kajal had called her husband Manoj the day she killed her daughter, to inform him that she was going to her aunt's place, NDTV reported.

Later, Manoj filed a complaint against Kajal, based on which police registered an FIR. Officials then tracked the accused's phone and conducted raids at several places before finding her at her boyfriend's house.

During interrogation, Kajal said that she had been in an extramarital affair for the past two years and wanted to move in with her boyfriend. "She wanted to take her daughter along, but the boyfriend did not want this. The woman was confused. Eventually, she slit her daughter's throat with a knife. Then stuffed the body in a red trolley bag and dumped it in the bushes next to their home," Dixit said.

The Muzaffarpur SP said that Kajal had tried to get rid of the blood spots, but the forensic team ended up finding the traces anyway. Police also recovered the murder weapon.

"She committed the murder alone. She has said that she used to watch Crime Patrol and got the idea to kill her daughter and stuff the body in a suitcase from some episodes of the TV show," Dixit was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Police have, however, not found anything that indicates the boyfriend's role in the killing, hence he has not been detained. Kajal has also clarified to the police that it was Crime Patrol that influenced her to kill her daughter, not her boyfriend.

