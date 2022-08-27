Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

IndiGo's Dubai-bound Flight Receives Bomb Threat Call, Enquiry Ordered To Trace Call

According to the officials, an anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:51 am

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said.

An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted.

Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.

An enquiry is on to trace the caller. 

Related stories

Ranchi Airport On ‘High Alert’ After Bomb Threat

MP: Bomb Threat At Gwalior Station Turns Out To Be Hoax

Bomb Threat Against UP CM Adityanath In Lucknow, Police Register FIR

Tags

National IndiGo Airlines Bomb Threat Dubai-bound Flight Probe Indigo Flight
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light