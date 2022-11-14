Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Indian Immunologicals Uses Drones To Deliver Vaccines In Arunachal Pradesh

A press release from IIL said it along with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Arunachal Pradesh government's  Agriculture and Animal Husbandry department and drone service provider came together for the maiden drone flight from Roing to Paghlam in the North eastern state.

IIL a city-based vaccine maker said it has transported animal vaccines

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 7:22 pm

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) a city-based vaccine maker on Monday said it has transported animal vaccines (against Foot and Mouth Disease) through the use of drones for the "first time in the world". 

As many as 1,000 doses of Raksha Ovac (FMD) vaccine were delivered covering an aerial distance of over 20 km, company sources said. Drone delivery of vaccines is expected to not only reach remote difficult terrains faster but also help in providing critical vaccines on time for the protection of livestock from several diseases, the release said.

Tage Taki, Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Arunachal Pradesh, and senior officials of the state government and the Centre were present along      with IIL's representatives at the event.

K Anand Kumar, managing director, Indian Immunologicals Limited, expressed great hope for further technological intervention in making vaccines available to remote locations in the country. With this, IIL has amply demonstrated the delivery of "medicines from the sky", it added.

(With PTI inputs)

