Sunday, May 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Grand Prix 3, 4 To Be Held In Bhubaneswar On May 21, 24

Men can participate in 100 m, 400 m, 1,500 m sprints, pole vault, long jump, discus and javelin throw events.

Indian Grand Prix 3, 4 To Be Held In Bhubaneswar On May 21, 24
There will be a total of 17 events in both the meets which includes nine for women and eight for men. Photo credit: Twitter/Rajyavardhan Rathore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 May 2022 1:52 pm

Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 will be held in Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24 respectively, a statement issued by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said. The venue of the events was changed from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to the Odisha capital to provide better facilities to the athletes, it said.

There will be a total of 17 events in both the meets which includes nine for women and eight for men. The meets will be held in the evening on both days, he said. Events for women participants include sprint in 200 m, 8,000 m, 5,000 m categories, 100 m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and hammer throw.

Related stories

Sports Power Contributing To Nation's Power, Says PM Modi

Men can participate in 100 m, 400 m, 1,500 m sprints, pole vault, long jump, discus and javelin throw events. The meets, organised by the Odisha government along with AFI and Odisha Athletics Association, will help athletes achieve qualification standards for world events, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Indian Grand Prix 3 And 4 Athletics Federation Of India (AFI) Better Facilities Athletes Sprints Women Participants Pole Vault Odisha Athletics Association Long Jump Discus Javelin Throw Events.
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Review: Pages Of Nostalgia

Book Review: Pages Of Nostalgia

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch Out For This Week