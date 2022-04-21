Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian-American Defence Expert Vivek Lall To Receive Entrepreneur Leadership Award

Lall was also granted the Grand Cross by His Highness Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf from the Royal Order of Banu Assaf in January 2022.

Indian-American Defence Expert Vivek Lall To Receive Entrepreneur Leadership Award
Vivek Lall Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 9:42 am

In recognition of his contribution in the defence sector, Indian-American chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall has been selected for the prestigious Entrepreneur Leadership Awards by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1968, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergising India-US economic engagement. Lall, 53, has been selected for the “Global Leader in Defence & Aviation Sector” award category, which would be presented virtually during an awards ceremony on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia will be the Chief Guest of the event.

Related stories

Taj Lakefront Bhopal Gets Awarded As Best Luxury Upscale Hotel In South Asia

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Unable To Close Matches, Laments Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Lall, who has played a key role in enhancing defence trade in various capacities in Boeing, Lockheed Martin and now General Atomics, was recently honored by the Governor of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest title of honour bestowed by the State. Kentucky Colonel and is the most well-known honorary colonelcies conferred by United States governors.

Former US presidents George Bush, Jimmy Carter, Lynden Johnson, Ronald Reagan are some others that have been conferred this honour. Lall was also granted the Grand Cross by His Highness Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf from the Royal Order of Banu Assaf in January 2022.

Last year, he was appointed to the International Advisory Group of the US Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the Board of Directors of US Japan Business Council and US India Business Council in Washington DC. Lall also serves as Senior Advisor to the Center for Commerce and Diplomacy at the University of California San Diego, as well as on the Board of the Center for Advancing Global Business at San Diego State University.

In 2018, he was appointed by the United States Government in a key advisory role to the US Cabinet Secretary heading Department of Transportation (encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration). 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Awards Grand Cross General Atomics Global Corporation Royal Order Of Banu Assaf Senior Advisor Defence Trade Department Of Transportation United States Government US Cabinet Secretary Center For Commerce And Diplomacy University Of California San Diego Entrepreneur Leadership Award Board Of The Center For Advancing Global Business San Diego State University General Atomics Indian-American Defence Expert
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled After Endorsing A Tobacco Brand

Number of Gen Z Homebuyers Rises; Average Age Is Now 24-25 Years 

Number of Gen Z Homebuyers Rises; Average Age Is Now 24-25 Years 