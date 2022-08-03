Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
India, US Hold Talks On Issues Relating To UN Security Council

The MEA said the discussions also covered the priorities of both sides during the upcoming 77th session of the UN General Assembly. The Indian side also briefed the visiting US delegation about its priorities during its upcoming presidency of the UNSC in December.

UN Security India and the US agreed to continue ongoing cooperation on issues focusing on the upcoming agenda of the UN Security Council. AP

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:47 pm

India and the US on Wednesday agreed to continue ongoing cooperation on issues such as counter-terrorism and UN peacekeeping during their talks focusing on the upcoming agenda of the UN Security Council.

The India-US consultations on issues relating to the UN Security Council took place in Delhi. "In keeping with the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic and country-specific issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

"Both sides agreed to continue their ongoing cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism and UN Peacekeeping," it said. The MEA said the discussions also covered the priorities of both sides during the upcoming 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Indian side also briefed the visiting US delegation about its priorities during its upcoming presidency of the UNSC in December. "The US delegation was also briefed by senior officials of the Centre for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK) on the ongoing training programmes conducted by CUNPK for UN Peacekeepers, including on programmes being jointly supported by India and the US," the MEA said.

(With PTI inputs)

