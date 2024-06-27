India Slams Pakistan's 'Politically Motivated, Baseless Remarks' On Jammu And Kashmir At UNSC

India slammed Pakistan for its "baseless remarks" on Jammu and Kashmir during the open debate on Children and Armed Conflict at the United Nations Security Council.
India's deputy representative to the UN, R Ravindra, on Wednesday pressed on the significance of the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, saying that they are integral and alienable parts of India.
Towards the ending of his address, Ravindra said that Pakistan's remarks were "obviously politically motivated and unfounded, made by one representative against" India. "I categorically dismiss and condemn these baseless remarks with the contempt they deserve," he added.
Ravindra noted that this was just yet another "habitual attempt to divert attention from the grave violations against children that continue unabated in his own country, as highlighted in this year's Secretary General's report on children and armed conflict."
He said that irrespective of what Pakistan believes or wishes, J&K and Ladakh will always be key parts of India.
In other remarks, Ravindra also appreciated the annual debate, saying that it brought forward the challenges faced by children in armed conflict-hit situations.
He said that the magnitude and severity of grave violations against children in such situations is a "matter of deep concern". He emphasises that there needs to be a greater focus on abuse, exploitation, sexual violence and other grave violations against children committed by terrorists.
Ravindra also said that children are particularly vulnerable to indoctrination through extremist ideologies designed to foment terrorism and stressed that this challenge can only be overcome by purposive actions by the government on whose territory such organisations operate in.
He noted that India recognises the importance of having enough resources and a requisite number of child protection advisors in peacekeeping missions for effective child protection programs. Ravindra also expressed India's commitment towards supporting the UN in its endeavours to protect children in armed conflicts.
Meanwhile, Minister in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Pratik Mathur, also slammed Pakistan for its "baseless and deceitful narratives" as Islamabad's envoy made remarks referring to Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.
He said that their remarks were not surprising, adding that, "I will not dignify these remarks with any response, just to save the valuable time of this august body."
Mathur was delivering India's statement at the UNGA debate on the annual report of the UNSC.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)