Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

India's Rising Population A Ticking Time Bomb, Says Togadia; Seeks Law For Its Control

Home National

India's Rising Population A Ticking Time Bomb, Says Togadia; Seeks Law For Its Control

The rising population and population imbalance are a time bomb and when it explodes it will lead to civil wars in cities and villages.

World Population
India's population rising Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 7:01 pm

Former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday described India's rising population as a "ticking time bomb" and stressed the need to formulate a law to prevent its explosion and the resulting adverse effects. 

He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a law for population control and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Togadia, president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, was talking to reporters in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur ahead of addressing a public meeting in Basna area of state's Mahasamund district.

Related stories

Around Half Of Indore's Population Detected Suffering From Some Ailment, Health Survey Reveals

Female Education Elixir To Population Control, Bihar CM Calls Population Control Laws 'Rubbish Talks'

Explained: How China's Declining Population Is A Lesson For India, Why Some Still Support Population Control Law?

When asked about the demand to bring a population control law, Togadia said, "The rising population and population imbalance are a time bomb and when it explodes it will lead to civil wars in cities and villages. Therefore, in order to prevent such a situation there is a need to formulate a population control law."

"I believe that Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai will go to the 2024 election after formulating laws regarding population control, UCC and construction of temples in Kashi and Mathura. These moves will not only protect Hindus, but also their (Bharatiya Janata Party's) votes," he added.

Replying to another question, he said Bharat is already a Hindu rashtra and we wanted to establish it as a Hindu political state. India is a Hindu majority country and we will not allow Hindus to feel insecure anywhere in India.

Tags

National India Rise In Population Ticking Time Bomb Togadia Law To Control Uniform Civil Code Population Imbalance
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families