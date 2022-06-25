Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India’s New Ambassador To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Arrives In Kathmandu

Delhi named Naveen Srivastava as its new ambassador in Kathmandu on May 17 to succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

India’s New Ambassador To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Arrives In Kathmandu
India's new Ambassador Naveen Srivastava arrived in Kathmandu Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 7:13 pm

India's newly-appointed ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday and was received by senior officials of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

Seasoned diplomat Srivastava - who was India’s ambassador to Cambodia from 2015 to 2017 and has served in Washington, Beijing and Hong Kong under different capacities - was appointed India’s new ambassador to Nepal last month.

"@IndiaInNepal welcomes the new Ambassador Shri Naveen Srivastava to Kathmandu,” the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a tweet.

Related stories

India Flags Off Train Connecting India And Nepal


The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the appointment of Srivastava, a 1993 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Lumbini in Nepal.

"Naveen Srivastava, presently Additional Secretary in the ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the MEA had said in a brief statement.

In his capacity as additional secretary in the East Asia division, Srivastava headed the Indian delegation in several rounds of diplomatic talks in the virtual format with China on the eastern Ladakh border row.

He was also part of the Indian delegation in a few rounds of military talks between the two sides on the border row.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old “Roti Beti” relationship.

The Himalayan nation shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The land-locked country relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Naveen Srivastava Indian Embassy The Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) East Asia Division Prime Minister Narendra Modi India-Nepal Treaty Diplomatic Talks India Nepal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming