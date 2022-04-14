India Reports One COVID Death In 24 Hours, Lowest Since Early 2020

India reported just one death from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours – the lowest so far from early 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the Union health ministry's coronavirus update on Thursday morning.

The one death from Maharashtra took India's COVID death toll to 5,21,737.

The country reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking India's COVID tally to 4,30,39,023 infections. This marks an increase of 188 cases – around 7 per cent – from the previous span of 24 hours.

The active cases rose to 11,058, comprising 0.03 per cent of total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,25,06,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 186.22 crore.

With PTI inputs